Conn's HomePlus closures: 9 stores closing in Texas

Home goods and furniture retailer Conn's Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday and announced plans to close several locations, including 9 in Texas.

The chain is closing more than 70 of its 130 HomePlus stores across the country.

Conn's announced the following Texas locations that would be closing:

4351 DFW Turnpike, Suite 300, Dallas

11250 N. Central Expressway, Dallas

4200 S. Freeway, Suite 1740, Fort Worth

2422 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville

11051 Northwest Freeway, Houston

5431 N. I-35, Austin

1020 W. Nasa Road, Suite 266, Webster

2315 Richmond Road, Texarkana

3915-A Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls

Conn's store will close in 13 states.

Florida will see the most closures with 18.

In the Chapter 11 filing for Conn’s Inc., it estimated a range of $1 billion to $10 billion for its assets. Estimated liabilities were the same.

Conn’s also reported having an estimated 25,000 to 50,000 creditors.

The filing indicated Conn’s Inc. and several other entities affiliated with the company that also filed for bankruptcy want their cases to be jointly administered. One of those was W.S. Babcock LLC, a furniture company it has owned since December.

In April, Conn’s said its total annual revenues dropped 7.8% year over year, totaling $1.2 billion. The company also posted a net loss of $76.89 million for the year.

