Concern for schools grows as COVID-19 cases rise in Dallas and Tarrant counties

There is concern about in-person learning as COVID-19 cases surge again in North Texas.

Hotchkiss Elementary in northeast Dallas is reopening for in-person learning Monday. The school closed last week because seven staff members tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced that the county is back in the red threat level with all case numbers going in the wrong direction.

Dallas County’s Public Health and Education Committee recommends all students remain off campus when in that high-risk red zone but Dallas ISD said it will continue to offer in-person learning.

The county’s health director, Dr. Philip Huang, said he’s been mostly happy with how schools have implemented safety measures. But he said if students are still learning in person, the guidelines have to be followed for it to be safe.

Advertisement

“One of the things I think we’ve seen is the athletic programs, some clusters associated with that and sometimes it’s not during the actual play of the athletic event but maybe the locker room situation and some socializing that occurs afterward,” Dr. Huang said. “You have to be vigilant throughout all these settings for it to work.”

Tarrant County’s health director last week recommended only virtual learning. The county’s website lists COVID-19 as a “substantial community spread level.”

Still, Fort Worth ISD like most other school districts said it’s maintaining a hybrid option.

The latest model from UT Southwestern researchers shows a predicted rise in cases – roughly 1,250 new infections per day expected by the end of October in Dallas County and roughly 1,100 in Tarrant County.

Dallas ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard said it’ had 278 reported cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 146 of them are students.