Community organizes search for missing Austin mother, baby

The Austin community is coming together to search for a missing mother and baby.

33-year-old Heidi Broussard and three-week-old Margot Carey haven't been seen or heard from since December 12.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter vanished from their home near West William Cannon and South First Street in Austin after Broussard dropped her son off at Cowan Elementary School on Thursday, December 12. Authorities believe both mother and baby returned to their residence before they went missing, but Broussard's car and her and her daughter's belongings were all still at the residence when Broussard's fiance, Shane Carey, discovered them missing and alerted police.

There are currently no persons of interest in this case, according to APD.

A Facebook group has been created to organize two search parties this weekend. According to the organizer of the group, there will be a search party for Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey on Saturday, December 21 at 9 a.m. and Sunday, December 22 at 1 p.m. The search parties are meeting at Gateway Church, at 6800 West Gate Blvd in Austin, Texas.

The group is asking those who are interested in participating to remember the following:

Please do not bring your children

Please be at least 18 years old - please know that this could be life-changing for an adult. We need to protect our children.

Please do not search alone - we will be separated into teams for multiple reasons: there's safety in numbers and for overall support.

Join this search party at your own risk - it is your responsibility to make sure you are safe and stay healthy before, during and after. Please consider this before you decide to join us.

Organizers are also reminding participants that if they see or find something, to not touch it.

Authorities have been tight-lipped on the details of the "ongoing investigation" but did say that the FBI has teamed up with the police department to aid in the search. Authorities are asking the community to call the police if they have any information that could lead to finding Broussard and her daughter.

Broussard is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair with highlights.

Margot is a three-week-old who weighs 7 pounds, 7 ounces. She is 22 inches long.

Police are asking that any tips regarding Heidi and Margot’s case be called into them at 512-974-5250, not posted on social media.