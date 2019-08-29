Common, Erykah Badu visit students at Dallas' Booker T. Washington High School

article

Students in Dallas were treated to a visit by two music icons on Wednesday.

Singer Erykah Badu and rapper Common dropped in on Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts in Dallas.

The two took questions and performed. Common told students that pursuing art can be tough and sometimes discouraging -- but worth it.

“This journey that you're on, you're going to be faced with all types of challenges. People doubting you, some of your own friends might tell you, ‘I don’t know if that's for you.’ Again, I remind you that this is your passion, this is your love, this is your purpose and your purpose will continue to evolve and grow,” Common said.

Badu was once one of the kids she was speaking to, as she is a graduate of Booker T. Washington.