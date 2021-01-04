Collin County officials delay vote on land for proposed Highway 380 bypass

Collin County Commissioners agreed to delay a vote on purchasing land along the route of a proposed new freeway.

The segment is part of the extensive Highway 380 bypass through Denton and Collin counties. TxDOT is looking at a route that would run along neighborhoods and businesses on the north side of McKinney.

Monday’s vote would have authorized land purchases, including the use of eminent domain, even though TxDOT is several years away from moving forward.

"I do have some heartburn that we have this on the agenda today on January 4, following Christmas and New Year’s. And I dare say if people hadn't seen the email I put out over the weekend, they wouldn't have known that this was on our agenda," said County Judge Chris Hill.

The commissioners agreed to delay their vote until after the next TxDOT public meeting, which is on January 21.

