FBI, police working to identify armed suspect who robbed Colleyville bank

The FBI released images of a masked armed robber who held up a bank in Colleyville.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. on March 6, at the Chase Bank in the 3900 block of Glade Road.

Police said he was armed with a Glock-style gun when he ordered customers toward a teller's desk, including a customer who tried to leave.

He then put the gun to the teller's back, demanded money, took it, and left.

The FBI and Colleyville police are hoping that anyone with information on this suspect will contact authorities.