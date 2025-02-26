Dallas man arrested after hit-and-run seriously hurts teen

article

A 22-year-old man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 16-year-old girl Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Woodard Avenue and North Ridgeway Drive.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was hit by a red passenger car. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

After an investigation, authorities located the suspect’s red car at a Deluxe Inn on North Ridgeway Drive, the same street and less than half a mile away from where the crash occurred.

The driver was identified as Edwin Eliceo Villalvir Giron, 22, of Dallas. After interviewing him, police arrested Giron on a charge of collision involving personal injury or death, a third-degree felony. He is awaiting arraignment.

The Cleburne Police Department is continuing to investigate.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear.

The girl’s identity has not been released due to her age.