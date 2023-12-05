CLEAR Alert: Kaufman County woman believed to be in danger

A missing 43-year-old woman in Kaufman County is believed to be in danger.

A statewide CLEAR Alert was issued for Wendie Chavarria.

Wendie Chavarria (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

She was last seen just after 10 a.m. on CR 4044 in Kemp.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Salvador Chavarria, a 47-year-old male.

Salvador Chavarria is believed to be driving a 2016 Dodge Ram with the Texas license plate TNW8102.

Salvador Chavarria (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

The truck also has a "See You in Hell" and Dallas Cowboys sticker on the rear window.

Wendie Chavarria is 5'5" with red hair and was last seen wearing pajamas.

Salvador Chavarria is 6'0" and weighs 295 pounds.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 469-376-4598.

What is a CLEAR Alert?

A CLEAR Alert is similar to an AMBER Alert, but it covers missing adults.

Its mission is to save the lives of missing adults between 18 and 64 years old who are strongly believed to be in imminent danger. It’s issued within 72 hours of the disappearance.

The acronym CLEAR stands for the names of women who were kidnapped and killed in Texas: Cayley Mandadi, D'lisa Kelley, Erin Castro and Ashanti Billie. The R stands for all of the rest.

The bill to create CLEAR Alerts became law on Sept. 1, 2019.