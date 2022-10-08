Christian Bale hosts special 'Amsterdam' screening on Marine base

Actor Christian Bale, one of several A-list actors starring in the new movie "Amsterdam," held a special screening of the film at a California military base a day before it hit theaters.

The screening took place at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Southern California. The Marine Corps said the movie "highlights the importance of camaraderie between service members to overcome adversity."

Directed by David O. Russell, the "Amsterdam" cast includes a lengthy list of big stars: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Rami Malek Robert De Niro and Taylor Swift, to name a few.

Christian Bale, an English actor, center, poses for a group photo after a special showing of his new movie, "Amerstdam," at the Pendleton Theater & Training Center on MCB Camp Pendleton, Oct. 06, 2022.

Bale and Washington play World War I veterans and fierce friends — soldiers who crossed the racial divide in France — and Robbie plays an inventive nurse who treats them. This bonded trio stumble onto a plot to overthrow the U.S. government while being framed for murder in 1930s New York.

It uses these three fictional characters to explore a real event in the runup to the Second World War in which a cabal of wealthy American businessmen conspired to overthrow President Franklin D. Roosevelt by duping a retired general popular among veterans into being their figurehead.

"Amsterdam" was released in theaters on Oct. 7.

