Great-granddaughter of Dallas bible school founders joining Israel Defense Forces

The great-granddaughter of the husband and wife that built Christ For The Nations Religious Institute in Dallas decades ago has entered the Israel Defense Forces, the military arm of Israel's national security.

"It's something that, as an Israeli, we grow up knowing that when we're 18, we're going to go in the army. We start the process when we're around 16," said Illit Ferguson.

Ferguson and her mother, Shani, are Israeli-born citizens with family ties to Dallas.

"My grandparents actually founded a bible school in Dallas called Christ for the Nations and my husband was born in Dallas," Ferguson said.

MORE ON THE ISRAEL HAMAS WAR

Christ for the Nations Religious School started in Dallas in the 1970s.

Students come to the school from around the world.

Shani and her husband, Kobi Ferguson, who was born in Dallas, moved to Israel more than 25 years ago.

Their daughter was born there and is now 18.

Ferguson is entering her three years of military service required of all Israelis.

Other family members are still involved with the Dallas school's operation.

"They're very excited for me, but they're also nervous for me, because they know all the situations that have been happening," Ferguson said. "I'm going into the Air Force, into a combat unit there, and first I have my training period, which has been shortened because of the war."

Israel and Hamas have been at war since Oct. 7, but are now in a truce while hostage releases continue.

Featured article

Shani and her husband run Maoz Israel, a nonprofit helping all people in region.

"If you look at our projects that we've done, even before the war, we've been very active in helping really anyone who's living here," said Shani Ferguson.

Illit sings worship music, a passion she says she discovered during COVID.

"After things started opening up again, like after the quarantine, then I got a lot of opportunities to lead worship in other countries, and it's just been an incredible experience which I'm so thankful for," Ferguson said.

Now, it is a different experience.

"I have my faith that is very important to me and holds me up in a lot of things and gives me hope and gives me strength," she said.

Both the mother and daughter say they are praying for the hostilities to come to an end and for there to be peace in the Middle East.

