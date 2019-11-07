Childhood home of ‘Harry Potter’ in Godric’s Hollow listed on Airbnb

While “Harry Potter” fans never got to attend a real-life Hogwarts, they can now stay the night in Harry’s childhood home in Godric’s Hollow.

De Vere House, which is located in Lavenham, has reopened its listing on Airbnb for $154 a night. Two guests at a time can stay in a bedroom with an en suite bathroom.

The listing also offers an English breakfast in the main dining room of the house as well as a TV, WiFi and a private sitting room with a fireplace and courtyard garden.

Lavenham is a medieval village that was portrayed as Godric’s Hollow in the “Harry Potter” movies. Godric’s Hollow is Harry’s birthplace and De Vere House is where he and his parents lived before their deaths.

De Vere House is located in the center of the little village, according to the listing, and the homeowners offer guidebooks, leaflets and maps to learn more about the village and surrounding areas.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.