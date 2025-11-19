Child killed in crash with TRE train in Fort Worth

article

The Brief A child was killed and an adult was injured after a Trinity Railway Express (TRE) train struck their car on Wednesday in Fort Worth. The accident happened around 3 p.m. near Elliot Reeder Road and Colony Court. A bus shuttle is currently transporting TRE passengers between the two nearest stations.



What we know:

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near Elliot Reeder Road and Colony Court.

Fort Worth police said the driver of a car attempted to go around an active train barricade and was struck by the oncoming TRE train.

A juvenile in the car died at the scene. An adult was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials said TRE service in that area is being delayed by the accident and investigation.

A bus shuttle is transporting passengers between the Trinity Lakes and Fort Worth Central Stations while the train is halted.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how serious the adult victim's injuries are.

There's also no word on how long service will be disrupted.