Child found dead in possible stabbing at Fort Worth home

Police are investigating the death of a young child at a home in Fort Worth.

According to early reports, officers were called to the home in the 2100 block of Hurley Avenue just before noon Monday.

The call sheet states a missing 4-year-old child was stabbed at the location.

Police have only confirmed that a child was found dead in the home. They have not yet released any information about what happened, how the child died or who is responsible.

Medstar officials said paramedics also took a 15-month-old child to the hospital for an evaluation.

The investigation is still active at this time, police said.