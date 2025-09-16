Chiefs' support for Rashee Rice deemed 'cruel' by victim's attorney

The Brief Kansas City Chiefs players are facing criticism for wearing "Free 4" T-shirts in support of teammate Rashee Rice. Rice is serving a suspension and a 30-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to felony charges related to a high-speed crash in Dallas. An attorney for one of the crash victims called the players’ actions "cruel" and said his client has not yet received any of her $1.1 million settlement.



Some Kansas City Chiefs players are facing backlash for supporting wide receiver Rashee Rice. During his suspension over a high-speed Dallas crash.

The lawyer for one of the crash victims had harsh words for those Chiefs players.

What we know:

The message on those ‘Free 4’ t-shirts has football fans talking, especially some in North Texas familiar with the history of the case.

A reference to wide receiver and teammate No. 4 Rashee Rice, who’s serving a six-game suspension following a 30-day jail sentence for a high-speed crash in Dallas.

Related article

Attorney Marc Lenahan represents one victim that Rice injured during a high-speed crash in Dallas in March 2024 involving six vehicles.

Marc Lenahan

What they're saying:

"I represent Katherine. Katherine was just like everybody else on Easter weekend that was on one of the highways in DFW," said Lenahan.

"And it’s rubbing salt in the wounds of Rashee’s victims."

Lenahan’s client was a passenger in the minivan at the time of the crash.

"A Lamborghini going 119 miles an hour went on the shoulder and then came back, clipped her, spun her, and her and five other people were all hurt," said Lenahan.

"Completely abandoned the victims."

Dig deeper:

Referencing the T-shirts worn by some of Rice’s teammates, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says the display is nothing more than support.

"They love the kid and want him to feel a part of it in their own way," said Reid.

Lenahan, however, believes this ‘support’ disregards damage.

"It’s cruel. It’s cruel. It’s cynical. It is deceitful," he said.

"And it’s just so narrow focused. I get that Kelce is worried about the performance of the team and loves his team, and loves his brother. I get that. But he also knows that Rashee screwed up and hurt people and has achieved responsibility as best as he could for that."

The backstory:

Rice pleaded guilty to felony racing on the highway and felony accident causing serious bodily injury on July 17. Rice was then sentenced to five-years probation and 30 days in jail. The jail time is to be served sporadically throughout the next five years. Judge Ernest White added jail time because he said it bothered him that Rice fled the scene without checking on victims.

Related article

What's next:

Lenehan says his client’s civil case is resolved and is in the collections phase of a $1.1 million settlement, but at this point in time, he says she has not received any of that settlement money.