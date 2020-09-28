Check your phone: Google removes 16 apps infected with Joker malware
Google has deleted more than a dozen apps from the Play Store after discovering they had been infected with Joker malware.
According to Forbes,those wanting to protect their personal information from the malware should delete the same 16 apps Google removed, which include:
- All Good PDF Scanner
- Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message
- Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons
- Tangram App Lock
- Direct Messenger
- Private SMS
- One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator
- Style Photo Collage
- Meticulous Scanner
- Desire Translate
- Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus
- Care Message
- Part Message
- Paper Doc Scanner
- Blue Scanner
- Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF
Joker can subscribe an unsuspecting victim to paid services without their consent, FOX Business reported.
It first identifies the victim’s location and phone numbers. Then, it subscribes to premium services available near the victim.
If a service sends a verification code via text messages, the malware can hide the message and insert the appropriate confirmation code to activate the service.
Victims of this malware can remove from unwanted services by identifying the charges on their bank account and manually canceling the subscription.
Forbes also recommends running an anti-malware app to scan your device for nefarious software.
This story was reported from Atlanta.