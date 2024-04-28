Expand / Collapse search
Charles Barkley Galveston beaches rant on NBA on TNT show

By FOX 26 Digital
Published  April 28, 2024 12:59pm CDT
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

Galveston, Texas - Charles Barkley on NBA on TNT made some less-than-flattering remarks about the Galveston beaches.

When discussing the New Orleans Pelicans going down 3-0 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, Barkley said the Pelicans were ‘Going to Galveston’ instead of the normal ‘Going to Cancun’ phrase that is used when teams are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs.

"We're not even going to send them to Cancun, we gone send them to Galveston with that dirty a** water be washed up on the shore", Barkley said in a laughing matter. 

Shaquille O'Neal couldn't contain his laughter as Bakley continued to take shots at Galveston beaches.

New Orleans is 369.4 miles (5 hr 38 min) away from Galveston so he said they should drive down to Galveston instead of going to Cancun.

The Pelicans have put up a lackluster display in the past two games of series losing Games 2 and 3 by 20-plus points. 

