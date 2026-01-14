Celina football coach Bill Elliott retires amid son’s investigation

The Brief Longtime Celina ISD Athletic Director and Head Coach Bill Elliott is retiring after 33 years, following several months on paid leave. An independent review found no evidence Elliott knew of the alleged crimes involving his son, Caleb, a former middle school coach charged with child exploitation. While the internal review cleared district staff, the full report is expected to be released to the public later this week.



Celina ISD’s athletic director and head football coach is retiring in the midst of a criminal investigation into his son.

What we know:

The school district announced Bill Elliott’s retirement on Wednesday morning.

Celina ISD thanked Elliott for more than three decades of service and leadership in the district.

Bill Elliott

What they're saying:

"Over the past 33 years, I have been blessed with the opportunity to create lasting memories and build meaningful relationships that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I am deeply grateful to Celina ISD for the support and trust extended to me throughout my career, and I wish the district continued success in all its future endeavors," Elliott told Celina ISD in his retirement letter.

The backstory:

Elliott has been on paid leave since October, when police and the school district began investigating his son, Caleb Elliott, for charges of child exploitation and child pornography.

Caleb Elliott, who coached at Moore Middle School, is accused of secretly recording sexually explicit images of boys in the school locker room.

The school district said an independent review found no evidence that Bill Elliott or any other employee had previous knowledge of the alleged crimes.

That review is expected to be made public this week.

What's next:

Celina ISD said Assistant Athletic Director Kyle Sheridan will continue to serve as the interim.