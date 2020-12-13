Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce Launches Free Workshop for Business Owners 

The pandemic has taken a toll on several businesses throughout the country, in the worst way.

While many have continued to fight, others have had no choice, but to shut down operations. That's why Cedar Hill has created a free workshop to help those entrepreneurs navigate in this new-normal. The city is used stimulus funds to create a free program that gives insight on ways to pivot and adapt to the changes brought on by the health crisis.

The workshop, brought on by the Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce and the Cedar Hill Economic Development, is available now to businesses throughout North Texas.

For more information or to register, visit