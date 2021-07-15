Catholic Diocese of Dallas asking Catholics to return to in-person Mass starting August 15

article

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas is ready to welcome the faithful back to in-person mass.

Bishop Edward Burns said thanks to improved pandemic conditions, area Catholics will be obligated to return to mass starting August 15.

Televised Sunday services will still be available for the sick, who cannot physically make it to church.

That airs at 11 a.m. on KDFI More 27, with a re-broadcast at noon.

Advertisement

Parishes in the Fort Worth Diocese have been back to normal since late May.