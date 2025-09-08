Case of "unjustified" force ends in Fort Worth police officer's reinstatement

The Brief A Fort Worth police officer who was fired for a use-of-force incident has been reinstated after a successful appeal. The independent hearing examiner found that there was no cause for disciplinary action against Officer Matthew Krueger. The decision stands in contrast to the former police chief's assessment and a prior internal investigation.



A Fort Worth police officer who was fired after a use-of-force incident that injured a woman during an arrest has been reinstated following a successful appeal.

Fired officer returns

What we know:

The Fort Worth Police Officers' Association (FWPOA) announced that an independent hearing examiner fully overturned the termination of Officer Matthew Krueger. The eight-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, was terminated by the Fort Worth Police Chief at the time, Neil Noakes, after an internal investigation determined that the force used by Krueger during the arrest of Carolyn Rodriguez was "unjustified" and against department policy.

In a social media post, the union stated that the examiner found "cause did not exist to support any form of disciplinary action." The post added that the decision "fully vindicates Officer Krueger’s position that he violated no laws and no FWPD policies in his actions."

The FWPOA, on their social media page, expressed confidence that a third-party hearing examiner would reinstate Krueger, applauded the outcome as a "common-sense decision" and said it was looking forward to his "expeditious reinstatement" to the department.

Krueger's reinstatement

Krueger's reinstatement aligns with the findings of the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and the FWPD Use of Force Committee, which had also concluded that his actions did not warrant criminal charges or disciplinary action.

The decision stands in contrast to then-police chief's assessment, highlighting a division between the department's leadership and external review bodies regarding the incident.

What they're saying:

The Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association (FWPOA) publicly criticized the chief’s decision at the time, stating it was "shocked and disappointed."

The union pointed out that the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office had refused to file criminal charges against Krueger, citing "no criminal conduct." They also noted that the technique used by Krueger was taught in the department’s training academy.

June 2024 incident

The backstory:

The incident occurred last June, during the investigation of a hit-and-run crash and was recorded by Rodriguez, who was livestreaming on her social media. She had no connection to the crime or the investigation.

Police bodycam footage shows Krueger swinging Rodriguez to the ground. She suffered injuries during the takedown and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

After she received medical care, Rodriguez was booked for interfering with public duties, resisting arrest and evading arrest. She posted a picture of her injuries on her social media page.

Rodriguez was later charged with the interference of public duties, resisting arrest, and making a false alarm or report.

In 2024, a Tarrant County jury found her guilty of interfering with public duties. She was sentenced to a fine and jail time.

FWPD response

Local perspective:

The Fort Worth Police Department does not have any statement regarding the arbitration result. They make it clear that they do respect Krueger's right to appeal.