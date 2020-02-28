Carrollton woman arrested for allegedly causing 3-year-old's burn injuries

article

Police arrested a Carrollton woman for allegedly injuring her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

A’Ebonee Odom, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of East Trinity Mills Road.

Carrollton police said Odom was caring for the little girl there in December when she suffered second-degree burns. She’s accused of placing her in a bathtub full of scalding water.

The little girl, who has since turned 4, is recovering from her injuries, police said.

Odom was charged with injury to a child, which is a first-degree felony.