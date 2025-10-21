Carrollton man accused of murdering girlfriend dies in Van Alstyne standoff

article

The Brief A woman was shot and killed in Carrollton, leading investigators to identify her boyfriend, Jomaar Lee Davis, as the primary suspect. Police tracked the suspect's cell phone location (a "ping") which led them to find him barricaded inside his vehicle in Van Alstyne, approximately 40 miles away. The standoff concluded when the suspect shot himself. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.



A man suspected of murder in Carrollton was tracked by his cell phone and found in Van Alstyne, approximately 40 miles away, police said.

What we know:

Carrollton police initially responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of North Josey Lane on Monday at approximately 10:15 a.m. Officers found 24-year-old Briana Casto, who had died of a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified her boyfriend, Jomaar Lee Davis, as the primary suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Police used the warrant to track his cell phone location, which was pinging in Van Alstyne.

Van Alstyne Police Locate Murder Suspect

Van Alstyne police were notified early Tuesday morning, around 3:30 a.m., that the suspect was possibly in their jurisdiction, less than 24 hours after the shooting. Officers responded to the area where the phone was pinging and quickly located Davis’ vehicle. He was barricaded inside the car.

Negotiators made contact with Davis by phone, but he ended the call. As a SWAT team approached the vehicle, officers heard a single gunshot. Davis had shot himself, police said.

First responders administered lifesaving aid at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Local perspective:

No officers were injured during the incident. Multiple agencies from Collin and Grayson counties assisted the Carrollton Police Department in the operation, including the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Anna and Howe Police Departments.

Due to the proximity of the police activity, Partin Elementary School delayed its opening on Tuesday.