Car spotted leaving the scene before man’s body is found on South Dallas roadway

Police are looking for a killer after a man was found dead on a South Dallas street.

The man’s body was found lying on Pine Street near Highway 175 just after midnight Thursday.

Police released photos of a vehicle that was caught on surveillance video leaving the scene.

Police aren’t yet sure how the unidentified man died but they do believe it was from homicidal violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Frank Serra at 214-671-4320.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case. Anonymous tipsters can call 214-373-TIPS.