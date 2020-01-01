Car slams into Richardson condos following police chase

article

People who live in a Richardson condominium complex cannot believe a car crashed into the building.

The vehicle was reported stolen by a Dallas woman Friday morning.

Richardson officers spotted the car speeding along Abrams Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and chased it.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed into the Wingate Condos on Walnut Street.

“I just through it was another accident on Walnut like usual. It sunk in like it’s 2020. You gotta be careful about what you’re doing,” said Iontavion Glaspie, who heard the crash.

The driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and then arrested for evading arrest.