Car crashes into Fort Worth dialysis facility, driver taken to hospital

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, the Fort Worth Fire Department was called to the 4800 block of Bryant Irvin Road, which is near I-20 and Chisholm Trail Parkway, after there were reports of a vehicle in a building.

When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the Southwest Fort Worth Dialysis Center.

Because it was 4 a.m., there was no one inside. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

After the vehicle was removed from the building, the dialysis center was boarded up by firefighters.

There is no word on what caused the crash.