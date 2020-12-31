Captain Nemo’s in Irving closes after 50 years of making sandwiches

article

A popular restaurant in Irving is closing down after nearly 50 years in business.

Customers traveled from across North Texas and waited in line in the damp weather just to have one last meal at Captain Nemo’s Steak Submarines.

Like many others locally and nationwide, the sandwich shop is being forced to close because of the financial strains of COVID-19.

The owner said Captain Nemo’s could not outlast the pandemic.

Some loyal customers said it was important to be there on the last day.

"They had a two and a half, three-hour wait yesterday so I thought I’d be first to get in today," said Michael Knight.

"This is my daughter’s favorite place to eat and I promised her she could have it before they closed so I’m waiting in line to get my daughter her favorite sandwich," Krystal Barrad added.

For just about everyone who stood in line Thursday, neither the drive nor the wait was an issue.

They said they just wanted the chance to have one last sandwich and say goodbye.