California man wanted for sexually assaulting woman at Irving business

Police are searching for a California man who they say sexually assaulted a woman at an Irving business.

Irving police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday evening for 70-year-old Patrick Francis Hoversten of Sonoma, California.

Police say Hoversten is the man seen on surveillance cameras walking into an establishment on Highway 183 and Esters Road on November 10.

While inside, police say he approached a female employee and forced her into the back room, where she was sexually assaulted.

Hoversten is a truck driver and is believed to be in the Laredo area.

Public records show the suspect has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1975. It includes multiple felony charges and a charge for indecent exposure, which he spent time in prison for since it was a repeat offense.

All of the charges have been out of California, but there's a warrant for Hoversten’s arrest in Texas.

Police have not released any information about the victim or the exact location where the alleged assault took place.

That area has a few business hotels, restaurants and gas stations.

Anyone with information on Hoversten's whereabouts is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-721-2754.