Buses with Hurricane Laura evacuees begin arriving in North Texas

Some of the people evacuating from the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Laura have made their way to North Texas for shelter.

Buses with evacuees began arriving at the Mesquite Reception Center on Interstate 20 around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The facility served as a shelter during Hurricane Katrina, Ike and Harvey. But this time because of the pandemic, it is just a welcome area.

Evacuees are checking in, getting some food and then are being sent to a hotel.

More than half a million Texans living in coastal communities were ordered to leave their homes and businesses because of hurricane and storm surge warnings.

Hurricane Laura is already a Category 3 storm with sustained winds up to 115 mph and is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm with the potential for 15-foot storm surges before it makes landfall.

The state provided hundreds of buses to take the evacuees to San Antonio, Austin and North Texas.

Each bus is limited to about 20 people and is equipped with masks, disinfectant and personal protective equipment.

After the evacuees arrive either in Mesquite or at the Ellis County Knights of Columbus Hall off Interstate 45 in Ennis, they are being taken to hotels in Dallas and Tarrant counties.

“Put family units in a room and not in a mass area where we would be doing the exact opposite of what we want to be doing,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

“With it being in hotels as opposed to shelters and eating in the room, we will have wrap around services and testing available if you need a test,” added Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County is prepared for about 500 people.

Free COVID-19 tests are available to them but not required to receive shelter.

“As the community sees the need to open a shelter, we will support them, sending in PPE, and as soon as practical, we’ll get testing teams in there as well,” said Nim Kidd, Chief of Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The state has also ordered roughly a hundred ambulances, 87 boats, 152 high water vehicles and 41 helicopters and planes to help with the hurricane response.

“Our goal is no loss of life, our goal is evacuation not rescue, and then a rapid clean up and recovery,” Kidd said.

State officials said Hurricane Laura could be out of Texas as soon as late Thursday.