Bull kills 60-year-old Ellis County man, sheriff's office says

A 60-year-old man was killed by a bull on Monday, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on James Road in Ferris Monday.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a bull had possibly killed his 60-year-old son.

When first responders arrived at the scene the bull was destroying property and preventing first responders from helping the man.

The bull was euthanized.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:07 p.m.

The circumstances around what happened is still under investigation.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.