Bridgeport prison evacuated over high carbon monoxide levels

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The Brief The Bridgeport Correctional Center in Wise County was evacuated Wednesday morning due to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Aerial footage showed numerous emergency vehicles outside the facility while inmates were moved to an outdoor recreational area. Officials have not yet released information about the source of the carbon monoxide.



The Bridgeport Correctional Center in Wise County was evacuated on Wednesday morning because of a possible carbon monoxide leak.

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the evacuation was ordered around 9:30 a.m. due to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Images from SKY 3 showed numerous fire trucks and law enforcement officials outside the prison unit. Inmates in white jumpsuits were all in what appeared to be a secure outdoor recreational area.

TDCJ said out of precaution, the agency will transport all inmates to other nearby facilities until the necessary repairs are made.

There were no reports of injuries.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the source of the carbon monoxide.

Dig deeper:

The Bridgeport Unit is a state prison for males and is considered a minimum security facility.