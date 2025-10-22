North Texas senator nominated for Pentagon position

article

The Brief Texas Sen. Brian Birdwell has been nominated by the Trump Administration for a top Pentagon post. The longtime Granbury lawmaker and Army veteran previously survived severe injuries in the 9/11 Pentagon attack. Birdwell’s nomination awaits U.S. Senate approval as he prepares to leave the Texas Legislature after 15 years.



Texas Senator Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury) has been nominated by the Trump Administration to serve in a position at the Pentagon.

Sen. Birdwell gets Trump nomination

Birdwell has been nominated to serve as an assistant Secretary of Defense, vice Christopher Joseph Lowman.

The Granbury senator had previously announced in June his intent not to seek reelection. He's held his seat for the past 15 years.

During the 89th Texas Legislative Session, Birdwell chaired the Texas Senate Committees on Border Security and Natural Resources. He also serves on the Committees on Nominations; State Affairs; and Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

What's next:

The nomination was sent to the Senate Monday, and currently awaits approval.

Texas Senator Brian Birdwell

The backstory:

Birdwell has a long history as an Army Veteran. He previously worked at the Pentagon as a staff member for the Department of the Army.

During his previous tenture at the Pentagon, the now-Texas politician was injured in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

In a 2019 interview with FOX 4 remembering the 9/11 attacks, Birdwell confirmed he suffered burns to around 60 percent of his body.