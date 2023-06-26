Ceramic mugs sold at Ulta Beauty recalled over fire risk

article

More than 26,000 ceramic mugs sold at Ulta Beauty stores have been recalled due to the item being mislabeled as microwave safe, officials said.

The recall involves about 26,400 ceramic mugs in navy blue with a gold metallic handle and "Boost The Mood" written in gold lettering, according to a notice by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission .

The mugs, which were sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores and online, have a white, round label on the bottom of the mug that describes it as "microwave safe," according to the CPSC.

But if microwaved, the metallic print on the mug can spark – posing a fire hazard. The CPSC said there has been at least one report of a mug smoking while in the microwave.

The recalled "Boost The Mood" mugs were sold as part of a promotional set including socks, hand cream and foot cream between October 2022 and March 2023 for about $16. Only the mug is affected by the recall, the agency said.

The sticker on the bottom of the recalled ceramic mug is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers were advised to stop using the recalled ceramic mugs and contact Michael Giordano International Inc., of Miami, Florida, to receive a $10 cash refund.

