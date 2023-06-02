Bomb threat at Robb Elementary in Uvalde

The Uvalde Police Department says it's investigating a bomb threat at Robb Elementary.

In a post on Facebook, officials say that law enforcement agencies are working a "threat to life" from an unknown person who called the dispatch center and said they had placed bombs around the school and that they were driving around with an assault rifle.

The incident is being investigated, and the area is blocked off to traffic.

The Robb Elementary building has been closed and unused since the May 24, 2022 mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.