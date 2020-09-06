Body cam video released after man died 5 days after losing consciousness while in Dallas PD custody

article

The Dallas Police Department has released body camera footage related to the in-custody death of a man who died days after losing consciousness shortly after being taken into custody on August 28.

Andre Leshon Lee died on September 2, less than a week after police said he lost consciousness while in Dallas PD custody.

According to the investigation by Dallas police into Lee’s death, he and his wife were driving the night of August 28, when his wife said he got out of the car and started running.

Someone then called 911 just before 11 p.m. and reported that a man, later identified as Lee, was beating on doors in the 9400 block of Jill Lane.

Police said Lee then forced his way into a home, and the homeowner fired a shot at Lee, and missed. Lee then fled from the home on foot.

Lee reportedly tried to break into another home, but was turned away. He then kicked in the door of another home, and took someone’s cell phone, before leaving and running to a home on Enola Gay Avenue.

Investigators said Lee then jumped through a home’s front window. The homeowner told police Lee grabbed a “cutting instrument,” and took some money, while threatening to kill the homeowner.

Lee then went into a bedroom and barricaded himself.

Dallas PD reports that five officers arrived at the scene at 11:15 p.m., and called for Dallas-Fire Rescue to be on standby minutes later.

Officers were able to get everyone else out of the home, and took Lee into custody and put him in handcuffs at 11:21 p.m.

Minutes later, the officers reported Lee appeared to lose consciousness. Officers immediately began CPR on Lee, until Dallas-Fire Rescue arrived on scene at 11:30 p.m., and took him to a hospital.

Lee passed away five days later, on September 2, while at a hospital in police custody.

Dallas PD said the department is awaiting the toxicology report.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office is conducting an independent investigation, in addition to the being conducted by Dallas PD’s Special Investigations Unit.