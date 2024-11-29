Out-of-town shoppers flood DFW for Black Friday bargains

Out-of-town shoppers are flocking to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to score the best Black Friday deals.

The Tanger Outlet Mall in Fort Worth has become a popular shopping destination, but parking remains scarce. Many shoppers have resorted to creating their own spaces, parking on grassy fields and curbs.

At the Target store in McKinney, dozens of people lined up for exclusive Taylor Swift Eras Tour books and vinyl.

Excitement for the holiday season is palpable, with shoppers of all ages eager to get started.

Young Zander Treadway shared his enthusiasm with a FOX 4 reporter.

"Shopping is the best thing, Nana. I wish you could’ve come. But you’re going to see me on FOX 4!" he said.