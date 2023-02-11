Bill Gates says ChatGPT will 'change the world,' make jobs more efficient

article

Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes artificial intelligence programs can fundamentally change the world.

Gates commented on ChatGPT , an AI program capable of responding to queries with human-like responses, during a Friday interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt Today.

"Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could not understand the content. The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world," Gates told the German outlet.

OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, introduced software in November that has wowed consumers and become a fixation in Silicon Valley circles for its surprisingly accurate and well-written answers to simple prompts.

In this photo illustration, the ChatGPT APP, a chatbot launched by OpenAI, is displayed on a smartphone screen on February 7, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo Illustration by Fan Jianlei/JIEMIAN NEWS/VCG via Getty Images)

"AI is going to be debated as the hottest topic of 2023. And you know what? That's appropriate." Gates said in a Forbes interview earlier this month. "This is every bit as important as the PC, as the internet."

Announced in November last year, ChatGPT is a chatbot built atop the parent company’s GPT-3 series of language models.

The conversational bot utilizes large databases and will respond to user questions and create other content on a wide array of subjects. Among many other forms, responses include answers, essays, legal briefs and computer code.

FOX Business' Joe Toppe contributed to this report.