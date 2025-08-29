Bill clamping down on abortion pills nears Gov. Abbott's desk

The Brief The Texas House has passed a bill that allows citizens to sue providers of abortion medication. The bill would allow for a $100,000 payout in successful lawsuits against providers. The bill now needs Senate approval and its enforceability in other states is unclear.



The Texas House passed a bill that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who makes, distributes or mails abortion medication to Texas.

House Bill 7 still needs Senate approval before going to Gov. Greg Abbott, who made this a Special Session priority.

Abortion pill bill passes House

Texas already has a near-total abortion ban, and this bill is another step to restrict out-of-state medical providers from facilitating abortions in Texas through medications.

State Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano) is passionate about HB 7, the bill he authored to further tighten abortion access in Texas.

During the second Special Session, Abbott called on the legislature to do just that.

In this case, HB 7 would empower citizens to sue medical providers and other out-of-state people who send abortion pills to Texas recipients.

What they're saying:

"There are thousands, millions of Texas girls who are counting on us to pass this bill and fight for their right to life," said Leach.

"I am proud of this compassionate legislation in front of you. This is going to save lives of baby boys and baby girls," said Leach.

Abortion pill bounties

Dig deeper:

The Republican priority would allow pressure from civil courts, including a $100,000 payout if a lawsuit plaintiff is successful.

Democrats say it's about creating more fear.

The other side:

"I am not a lawyer, but it doesn't take a lawyer to see when the constitution is being put through a paper shredder. HB 7 abuses the civil court system to allow vigilantes to use lawfare to intimidate Texans and out-of-state providers and distributors," said State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin).

This law does not impact the Life of the Mother Act, which was signed by Abbott recently to provide a narrow exception for abortions in cases where the life or health of the mother is in danger.

HB 7 also has exceptions. Leach said hospitals, physicians and anyone who manufactures or distributes the drug for "legitimate medical reasons" would be shielded from being sued.

"Is your bill likely to increase or decrease women's fear of pregnancy in the state of Texas?" asked State Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie).

"I am interested by way of this bill, interested in protecting babies and protecting their moms and building a culture of life here in the state of Texas, Rep. Turner. We should do everything to promote motherhood," Leach replied.

What we don't know:

One thing that's not clear is how HB 7 would be enforced in states that have increased their protections for abortion access.

What's next:

The Texas Senate will take up the bill after Labor Day.