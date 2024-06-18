article

Country music superstar George Strait made history at his show in College Station, Texas June 15.

Texas A&M said 110,905 people showed up for the concert at Kyle Field.

That broke a record for a ticketed U.S. concert that was set by the Grateful Dead in 1977 when 107,019 fans attended their show at Raceway Park in New Jersey, according to Billboard .

RELATED: 2024 concert guide

Here’s a look at the most attended concerts in the U.S. over the years and where they happened:

RELATED: Madonna’s Rio concert makes history with largest standalone crowd

Biggest concerts in the U.S.

Here are some of the most attended ticketed concerts in the U.S.

U2 and Garth Brooks have several other shows on the list not mentioned.

George Strait, 2024, Kyle Field in Texas - 110,905 people

Grateful Dead, 1977, Raceway Park in New Jersey - 107,019 people

George Strait, 2014, AT&T Stadium in Texas - 104,793 people

Garth Brooks, 2022, Tiger Stadium in Louisiana - 102,000 people

U2, 2009, Rose Bowl in California - 97,014 people

Pink Floyd, 1994, Ohio Stadium in Ohio - 75,250 people

Backstreet Boys, 2000, Georgia Dome in Georgia - 73,337

This story was reported from Detroit. KDFW FOX 4 Dallas contributed.