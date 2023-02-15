Big rig fire shuts down LBJ Freeway in Dallas

Image 1 of 3 ▼

It took firefighters in Dallas more than an hour to put the flames out after an 18-wheeler caught fire.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Wednesday along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road.

The driver reportedly heard a loud pop, looked in his rearview mirror, and saw flames. He quickly pulled over and got out of the truck.

The truck was carrying mixed freight but had large tanks of liquefied petroleum gas. That gas created a huge blaze.

Firefighters were forced to let most of the gas burn off. They could not save the truck or its cargo. The driver was not hurt.

Even after the flames were extinguished, westbound LBJ remained closed because of the cleanup.