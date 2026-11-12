Bicyclist dies after being hit by pickup truck at Dallas intersection

The Brief A bicyclist died after a pickup truck hit him at a Dallas intersection. Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, where he later died. The driver of the pickup truck stopped, is cooperating with police, and is not expected to face criminal charges.



A bicyclist died after a pickup truck struck him while he was riding through a Dallas intersection.

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to the intersection of East Colorado Boulevard and North Marsalis Avenue at 9:12 p.m.

Officers arrived and found that a pickup truck had hit a bicyclist.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took the bicyclist to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

Police say the man was riding his bike through the intersection when the pickup hit him.

The driver of the pickup stopped at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity or age of the bicyclist.

What's next:

Investigators do not expect to file any criminal charges against the driver of the pickup truck.