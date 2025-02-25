Collin County man sentenced to 40 years for continuous sexual assault of adopted children

article

A 58-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole for the continuous sexual abuse of two adopted children, Collin County prosecutors said.

What we know:

Benjamin Brumlow, formerly of Kilgore, Texas, fostered and then adopted the children. The abuse began with the older child after the adoption and continued for several years.

In 2019, Brumlow began abusing the younger child as well.

The younger child reported the abuse to authorities in 2022, leading to a Plano police investigation. Both children provided detailed accounts of the abuse.

Dig deeper:

A Collin County jury convicted Brumlow of continuous sexual assault of a child. Under Texas law, this conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole, ensuring Brumlow remains in prison for the rest of his life.

What they're saying:

"The depths of this betrayal are unthinkable — he took in these children as a father, only to become their worst nightmare. But justice has spoken," District Attorney Greg Willis said.

"Thanks to the bravery of these survivors and the tireless work of Plano Police and our prosecutors, this predator will never harm another child again," he said.