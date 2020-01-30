Battleship Texas looking for a new home, foundation asks for suggestions

article

A battleship that served in two World Wars is looking for a new home.

The Battleship Texas has been a floating museum at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site near Houston for more than 70 years.

It closed after the foundation that supports it said it could no longer pay for maintenance with visitor revenue.

Texas lawmakers passed a bill allowing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to partner with the non-profit Battleship Texas Foundation and fund $35 million in repairs.

The 107-year-old vessel will be moved in April for repair work but it’s not clear where it will go after that.

The foundation is asking for ideas, especially ones that would help increase the number of people who visit the ship each year.

Organizations interested in submitting a proposal should contact info@battleshiptexas.org.