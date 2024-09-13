Bat with rabies found in Plano

article

Plano officials say a bat found in the city has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found on Throwbridge Lane on Wednesday, September 11 and sent off for testing.

City officials say the bat was not known to have contact with any humans or animals.

Rabies can be contracted by humans if they are bitten by an infected animal.

"This positive test highlights the importance of keeping all vaccinations current – especially rabies – since there is no way to predict when a pet may come into contact with a wild animal," said Jamie Cantrell, Plano's Animal Services Director.

The city says it does not regularly test wild animals for rabies.

Anyone who thinks their pets may have come into contact with the bat is asked to call Plano Animal Services at 972-769-4360.