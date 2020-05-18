Expand / Collapse search

Bars submit plan for safely reopening in Texas

COVID-19 and the Economy
Dr. Emily Williams Knight, president of the Texas Restaurant Association, talked to Good Day about how bars can safely reopen in Texas. She has been working with the governor's office on a plan. More: txrestaurant.org

DALLAS - Texas bars are waiting for permission to reopen and have a plan if Gov. Greg Abbott allows it this week.

The Texas Restaurant Association, along with some bar owners, submitted the plan to the governor’s office a week ago.

It includes marking spots where customers can order or wait, parties that are no larger than six and a designated person to enforce social distancing.

“These are individuals that are in your community, live in your community, been a social spot in your community. We’re desperate to help them. We saw a need and saw how the restaurants promise worked and how well we’re successfully opening Texas restaurants and we wanted to lend a hand to our bar friends as well,” said Emily Williams Knight, the president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association.

Texas bars have been closed for more than 50 days.