Bars submit plan for safely reopening in Texas

Texas bars are waiting for permission to reopen and have a plan if Gov. Greg Abbott allows it this week.

The Texas Restaurant Association, along with some bar owners, submitted the plan to the governor’s office a week ago.

It includes marking spots where customers can order or wait, parties that are no larger than six and a designated person to enforce social distancing.

“These are individuals that are in your community, live in your community, been a social spot in your community. We’re desperate to help them. We saw a need and saw how the restaurants promise worked and how well we’re successfully opening Texas restaurants and we wanted to lend a hand to our bar friends as well,” said Emily Williams Knight, the president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association.

Texas bars have been closed for more than 50 days.