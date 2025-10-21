How to avoid fake ticket scams ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

article

The Brief With nine World Cup matches coming to AT&T Stadium, the BBB warns fans about fake tickets and scams. Officials urge buyers to use FIFA’s official site or the stadium’s verified links for safe purchases. Fans should avoid third-party sellers and social media ads, and verify sites through the BBB before paying.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in about eight months, bringing several matches to North Texas.

With that comes the threat of scams, including everything from tickets to merchandise.

World Cup scams

AT&T Stadium will be home to nine matches when the World Cup comes to North Texas. Some sales have already started for tickets to the upcoming matches.

The most secure place to get tickets for the event is through the FIFA World Cup's official website.

Related article

‘Fake tickets are out there’

What they're saying:

"The Better Business Bureau is really wanting to be proactive and warn consumers fake tickets are out there, and they are pretty prevalent. We've seen this with every big-ticketed event," said Monica Horton with the BBB.

"Sometimes consumers don't realize that they're on a third-party ticket reseller because they can create very authentic-looking websites," Horton continued.

"Definitely be wary of any social media ads that pop up saying that there are tickets available. You want to check it out. Definitely do your research and know who you are purchasing from," Horton said.

Featured article

'Start with the venue'

What you can do:

The BBB advises that it's best to start your ticket purchase with Arlington's AT&T Sadium.

"It will direct you to the appropriate site to purchase, so BBB's advice is start with the venue," Horton said.

Every time there is an event like this, there's also lots of knock-offs being sold as the real thing. Before you buy a jersey to represent your World Cup country, Horton says to stop at www.bbb.org.

Featured article

"We encourage consumers, before you plug in any payment details online on any website, check with the Better Business Bureau and see what we have to say about any website or company. Because if we've had consumers report bad experiences to us, that information is publicly available, and we would like that information to prevent others from having the same bad experience," Horton said.

"Plan your ticket and plan your travel in advance so you do have time to do the proper research before you enter any payment details," Horton said.

And Horton says if you can pay with a credit card, which provides some protection for your spending against scams.