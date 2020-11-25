Austin ISD to return to remote learning for week after Thanksgiving

Austin ISD will be returning to remote learning next week following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde announced the shift in a letter to families Wednesday. Students will receive 100% remote instruction from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, and the district will resume on-campus instruction on Dec. 7.

"This decision is being made proactively to increase the likelihood of on-campus instruction for the final two weeks of the semester," Elizalde said in the letter. "By moving to 100% remote learning the week following the Thanksgiving break, the incubation period will have the opportunity to run its course and positive cases can be identified while safely at home."

She also said that there are currently no plans to do this following the winter break. Elizalde also warned families that the decision to move back to remote instruction may require some individual campuses to add minutes to their school day or adjust their calendar to meet TEA instructional requirements.

Those who chose to keep their children in remote learning after on-campus instruction resumes are free to do so, the letter says.

"I realize that this decision will require many of our families to find alternate child care arrangements, but in assessing the risks, I concluded this was in the best interest of a long term vision," Elizalde said in the letter. "I waited to make this decision to gather as much data and input as possible."

Austin ISD will also be partnering with Austin Public Health to provide COVID tests to staff, students, and family members Dec. 2-4, the letter says. More information on testing sites and registration will be released on Nov. 29.

Elizalde said that curbside meal sites will continue to help feed students nutritious food and that Wi-Fi buses will be deployed in the community.

