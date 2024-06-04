Outage affects cell phone users calling between networks

article

An apparent cell phone outage involving the AT&T network was impacting some users' ability to reliably connect calls on Tuesday, and the impact was being felt by customers of multiple carriers.

AT&T told FOX Television Stations that an unspecified issue was keeping callers across the country from being able to call customers of other cell phone carriers, but they declined to characterize the problem as an "outage."

"Our network is not experiencing a nationwide outage," a spokesman insisted. "There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of some customers to complete calls between carriers. We are working closely with Verizon to determine the nature of the issue and what actions need to be taken."

DownDetector.com showed complaints about AT&T service gradually increasing after around 1 p.m. ET and peaking around 5 p.m. before starting to decline.

Some T-Mobile and Verizon users were also reporting problems, but Verizon appeared to be blaming AT&T for their issues – if not by name.

"Verizon's network is operating normally," a representative wrote. "Some customers, primarily in the Northeast and Midwest, are experiencing issues when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation."

AT&T told FOX Television Stations that 911 calls should not be impacted by the issue, but at least one law enforcement agency in Michigan said AT&T had indicated the opposite.