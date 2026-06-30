Atlético Dallas buys women's pro soccer club Dallas Trinity FC

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The Brief Atlético Dallas has acquired Dallas Trinity FC to bring the city's women's professional team and future men's USL franchise under the same ownership. Dallas Trinity FC will continue playing in its current league while Atlético Dallas is set to debut at the Cotton Bowl in 2027. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed by the organization.



Atlético Dallas has acquired Dallas Trinity FC, bringing the women's professional soccer club under the same ownership group as the city's future United Soccer League Championship franchise, the organization announced on Monday.

The financial terms of the transaction were not revealed, but the acquisition places both clubs under USL Dallas LLC, a move the organization said is intended to expand professional soccer opportunities in Texas, while also supporting the continued growth of women's soccer.

Expanding professional soccer in North Texas

What we know:

Dallas Trinity FC will continue competing in the Gainbridge Super League following the ownership change.

Atlético Dallas is scheduled to begin play in the USL Championship in 2027 at the Cotton Bowl. The organization said it plans to expand youth development opportunities for boys and girls while strengthening soccer's presence across Dallas.

Leadership vision for Dallas soccer

What they're saying:

Matt Valentine, founder and chairman of Atlético Dallas, said the new ownership plans to build on the foundation established by the Neil family, which launched Dallas Trinity FC.

"Our goal is simple: support the club's continued success, honor its identity, and help create a future where professional women's and men's soccer become defining institutions in Dallas sports," Valentine said.

Dallas Trinity FC President Charlie Neil said he believes the club is well positioned under its new ownership.

"This club was built on a belief that this community would embrace women's professional soccer," Neil said. "Dallas Trinity FC is in good hands."

What's next:

The announcement comes as North Texas hosts matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the organizations describing the acquisition as an investment in the region's growing soccer landscape.