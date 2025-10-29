Arlington strip club raid leads to human trafficking, drug arrests

The Brief Four people were arrested after police raided the Chicas Locas strip club in Arlington as part of a human trafficking investigation. Two club managers face charges for the aggravated promotion of prostitution. Police said they were getting paid after employees performed illegal sex acts. Police said there could be more arrests, and they're working to connect victims with community resources.



Four people were arrested after Arlington police raided an adult entertainment business as part of a months-long human trafficking investigation.

Operation Safe Stage

What we know:

The arrests were made on Oct. 23 at the Chicas Locas strip club on Majesty Drive, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Ariel Tapia, 40, and Oziel Ramos, 25, were taken into custody for the aggravated promotion of prostitution.

Alejandro Hernandez, 50, was arrested for the unlawful carrying of a weapon and for multiple drug-related charges.

Oscar Escobar, 28, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants.

Dig deeper:

The arrests were part of a joint operation between multiple agencies called "Operation Safe Stage."

Investigators reportedly got a tip in August that the employees at Chicas Locas were performing illegal sex acts in exchange for money that was paid to the club’s managers.

Undercover detectives and agents gathered enough evidence for search warrants, and the business was searched last week.

Tapia and Ramos, two of the club’s managers, were immediately arrested.

Hernandez and Escobar were arrested when officers checked all patrons for other criminal offenses and active warrants.

Police said they also found evidence of drugs being sold at the club and seized nearly $13,000 in cash from the operation.

What's next:

Police said their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests could come in the future.

They’re also working to help victims recover.

"We were able to connect multiple women with community resources to help them escape this industry and put them on a path to a better life," said Chief Alexander Jones with the Arlington Police Department."