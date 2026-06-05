Arlington Sheraton implosion: 40-year-old hotel demolition makes way for new $500M Loews resort

The Brief The historic Sheraton Hotel in the Arlington Entertainment District will be demolished in a controlled implosion at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The demolition clears the way for construction of The Americana, a massive $500 million, 500-room luxury resort built by Loews Hotels. Drivers should anticipate significant morning delays, as multiple major roadways surrounding AT&T Stadium and Ballpark Way will face strict closures until 10 a.m.



A long-standing landmark in the Arlington Entertainment District will be reduced to rubble this weekend to clear the path for a new half-billion-dollar luxury resort.

What we know:

After more than 40 years of operation, the Sheraton Hotel is scheduled for implosion at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Crews will demolish the building to make way for a $500 million hotel project built by Lowe. The new resort, named The Americana, marks the company’s third hotel development in the city's entertainment hub.

Featuring more than 500 rooms and thousands of square feet of event and meeting space, construction is expected to take about three years.

Road Closures and Traffic Impact

Local perspective:

The demolition will require several temporary road closures on Saturday morning.

East Copeland Road, AT&T Way, and Convention Drive will be closed to all traffic until 10 a.m. Police will also implement rolling traffic stops along Ballpark Way during the implosion window. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.